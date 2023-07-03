Deas hopes Kilmarnock move can help fulfil Scotland dream

Robbie Deas hopes his move to Kilmarnock can help him fulfil a lifelong dream of representing Scotland's senior side.

The 21-year-old centre-back, who has played at various youth levels for his country, joined the Rugby Park club this summer after his contract at Inverness CT expired.

Deas believes the international recognition both Greg Taylor and Eamonn Brophy received during their time at Kilmarnock proves “there is a platform” at the club.

“Growing up I’ve always gone to watch the national team, so that’s what I want to do,” Deas said.

“I feel I’ve done the right pathway. I had three great years at Inverness and I feel more than ready now to play in the Premiership.

“I see the vision the gaffer has got and that’s what I want to be a part of. It’s exciting times at the club.”