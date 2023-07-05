'Tonali will transform Newcastle like Bergkamp at Arsenal'

Italian football journalist Alessandro Schiavone believes Sandro Tonali's arrival at Newcastle United will have a transformative effect on the team because of the star power he brings.

The reported £55m fee paid by Newcastle makes the 23-year-old the most expensive Italian player of all time.

"He's every manager's dream," Schiavone told BBC Radio Newcastle. "I'm sure he will be Eddie Howe's first name on the teamsheet.

"He's going to be the one - like Bergkamp at Arsenal in 1995 or Cristiano Ronaldo when he joined Manchester United in 2003 - who's going to transform Newcastle from being a very good team to an outstanding team.

"He has that X-factor. He's an A-lister. He's just a complete midfielder."

Comparisons have been drawn between Tonali and legendary Italian midfielder Andrea Pirlo, who enjoyed a trophy-laden career that included winning the World Cup in 2006.

However, Schiavone believes the Italy Under-21s captain is further along in his development than Pirlo was at his age.

"Pirlo was a magician but he's already ahead of Pirlo because when Pirlo was 23 he hadn't won a thing," he added.

"Tonali's already a Scudetto winner, he's an established international - he's a player that does nothing by halves.

"He's a ball winner, he has energy, drive, stamina that lasts 90 minutes. He does things in the 90th minute that some players can't do in the 50th minute because of his athleticism.

"He's a big-game player. When the stakes are high he orchestrates his team's fortunes. He's not afraid of pressure and I think he ticks most boxes."

Listen to the full discussion on BBC Sounds