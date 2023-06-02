Celtic's road to the final...

Ange Postecoglou’s side have beaten three top-six Premiership teams to make the Scottish Cup final and reach the brink of the treble.

Here’s how they got their place in Hampden:

Celtic 5-0 Morton

Kyogo Furuhashi brought his goal tally to 20 for the season as he netted a first-half double in the fourth-round rout of Championship side Morton. Aaron Mooy also scored two, including a penalty for the opener, after former Celtic defender Efe Ambrose was controversially penalised for handball following a VAR review.

Celtic 5-1 St Mirren

After Daizen Maeda hit the opener in the 16th minute, Celtic had to wait until the closing stages to get their second when Reo Hatate scored a penalty after Richard Taylor was sent off for handball. There were further goals from Hyeongyu Oh, Matt O'Riley and Hatate, while Mark O'Hara notched a late consolation.

Hearts 0-3 Celtic

Hearts had caused Ange Postecoglou's side problems in a league match in Glasgow just three days previously, but the Hoops made light work of their trip to Tynecastle. Mooy opened the scoring after just two minutes and Kyogo added a delightful second before Cameron Carter-Vickers wrapped up the win.

Rangers 0-1 Celtic

The semi-final threw up a derby showdown with a Rangers side intent on trying to prove they were closing the gap under Michael Beale. Celtic were unbeaten in the season's previous four meetings and reasserted their authority by claiming victory in a tight match at Hampden courtesy of a close-range header from Jota.