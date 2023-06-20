After a chaotic first two transfer windows at Chelsea for Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital which saw a record-breaking £600m spent, the Blues have completed their first piece of business for this summer.

French forward Christopher Nkunku arrives for £52 from RB Leipzig with a reputation as a creative attacking threat, who can play in a number of positions and who has an impressive eye for goal.

If you were new Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino, where and how would you utilise his talents? Do Chelsea really need another attacker? And who should his arrival spell the end for at Stamford Bridge?

