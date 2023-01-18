Pep Guardiola admits "it's better to be ahead" as he contemplates an eight-point gap to Arsenal at the top of the Premier League.

Manchester City have been the side at the top of the table in close title races of recent years but find themselves as the hunters at the halfway point of this season.

With Thursday's game against Spurs a chance to trim the Gunners' advantage, Guardiola says he is plotting a route back to the summit.

"When you are behind, you cannot drop points," he said. "It's better to be ahead because you can. The competition will dictate if they stay in front. They have been solid, good in every department and better than us so far.

"But there are many games to play. Our focus is on the next one and we are thinking about how to improve and controlling the things we can control.

"That is what big teams do."