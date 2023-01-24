Following the sacking of Frank Lampard, we asked for your thoughts on where his departure leaves Everton and who should come in next.

Here are some of your comments:

Geoff: Not before time, he was a useless manager.

Chris: Lampard has paid the price for being tactically inept. The points we lost against Wolves and Southampton that we shouldn't have lost would have had us comfortably mid-table. Bring on Dyche. Rooney is too inexperienced. We need someone who won't pal up to the players. Whoever it is, good luck because I believe we are already down.

Peter: A complete and utter failure by the Everton board over the past few years spending money on average players. Constantly blaming and sacking managers for their inability to run a football club. Not Frank’s fault. They are to blame for destroying our beloved club. Shame on them!

Andrew: I'm 66 and have been an Everton fan all my life. I despair! Ratcliffe and Stubbs are right. Second-rate players bought in, and why? Who is in charge? A manager can only deal with what he is given, but these days appears to be not in his control! Richarlison was not that great as a team player, but at least scored goals! The rot is in the board. Clueless!

Gordon: Welcome back Big Sam.

Steve W: Well it's definitely not all Lampard's fault, the players and board have to share the blame, but you can't sack everyone so I'm afraid he had to be the one to go. What he tried wasn't working. I'd love to see a partnership of Big Dunc and Rooney at the helm, but we don't make the decisions. Whoever gets the job, they have an enormous task ahead.