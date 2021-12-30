BBC Sport

Chelsea 1-1 Brighton: The pick of the stats

Published

  • Chelsea remain unbeaten against Brighton in the Premier League (won six, drawn three); only against Portsmouth (14) and Hull (10) have the Blues played more games in the league without losing.

  • Brighton have only lost one of their nine away Premier League games this season (won two, drawn six); no team have lost fewer on the road in 2021-22.

  • Only Chelsea (five) have scored more 90th-minute goals than Brighton in the Premier League this season, with all four of Brighton’s late goals changing the result of the match (won one, drawn three).

  • Chelsea have dropped 11 points from leading positions in the Premier League this season - more than they did in the whole of last season (10).