Anthony Martial has attracted interest from Newcastle United, who are keen to bolster their attacking options in January. (Sun), external

United are close to making Marseille's French midfielder Boubacar Kamara, 22, Ralf Rangnick's first signing as interim manager. (FourFourTwo), external

They are also keen on River Plate and Argentina forward Julian Alvarez, 21. (Ole, via Metro), external

Bayern Munich's 25-year-old France winger Kingsley Coman, who is a United target, is negotiating a contract extension with the German champions. (Bild), external

Meanwhile, Juventus are eyeing a move for a striker in January, with United's Edinson Cavani on their shortlist. (Tuttosport), external

Want more transfer news? Read Tuesday's full gossip column