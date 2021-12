Liverpool will face Inter Milan in the last 16 of the Champions League.

The Reds originally drew Red Bull Salzburg but the draw was declared void and redone.

They will now travel to the San Siro for the first leg in February.

The return fixture place will take place in March at Anfield.

The first legs will be spread out on 15, 16, 22 and 23 February, with the second legs on 8, 9, 15 and 16 March.