'Is Ronaldo ever going to take a back seat?'

Cristiano Ronaldo won't want to take a back seat to let young players shine under Ralf Rangnick, says former Premier League striker Glenn Murray.

Ronaldo walked straight down the tunnel at the final whistle after Sunday's 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge, after being left on the bench until the 64th minute.

"I did notice that he left the field of play immediately when the whistle went and that does speak volumes to the outside world," Murray said on the Football Daily podcast. "He sent a message there to people. We noticed it and the fans will notice it.

"I think this was always going to be the problem with Ronaldo. I didn’t think it would come this first year, I thought it would come in the second year.

"But is Ronaldo ever going to bow out? Is he ever going to take more of a back seat and let the youth through and help that youth progress? I can’t see it.

"As the professional he’s been, you constantly want to strive and you want to prove people wrong like he has done for 16 years and he won’t want to stop doing that.

"He more than anyone in football will want to fight age. If he’s going to get that opportunity at Manchester United, I’m not sure."

