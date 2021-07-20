Transfer news: City interested in Mendes
Manchester City are interested in Sporting Lisbon and Portugal left-back Nuno Mendes, 19, but are unwilling to meet the £50m asking price. (Fabrizio Romano), external
Southampton and England striker Danny Ings, 28, has his mind set on a move to Manchester City or Manchester United, but the south coast club are yet to receive an enquiry for him. (Talksport), external
Meanwhile, Southampton, Leeds United and West Ham have all shown interest in signing City's £20m-rated Venezuela midfielder Yangel Herrera, 23. (Sun), external