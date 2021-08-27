Matthew Raisbeck, BBC Radio Newcastle

After two Premier League defeats and elimination from the Carabao Cup, Newcastle and Steve Bruce need a victory this weekend.

While results so far have been disappointing, Bruce feels his players haven’t always got what they deserved, and says “some positive things” have come out of their games.

They were certainly good in the first half against West Ham, started well at Aston Villa, and had enough chances to beat Burnley in midweek, before losing on penalties.

The Magpies boss made nine changes for that cup match and, despite being impressed by some of those who came into the side, is likely restore most of his first-choice players to the starting XI.

The fear is that former striker Adam Armstrong will come back to haunt his old club. Armstrong came through Newcastle’s academy and made his debut at 17. But, after 21 appearances and four separate loan moves, was sold to Blackburn in 2018 when Rafael Benitez was manager.