Chelsea have not given up hope of re-signing 28-year-old Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku from Italian champions Inter Milan. (Athletic, subscription required)

The Blues are also hoping to make an offer for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, 22, but will need to sell an existing centre-back before any deal for the Frenchman can be concluded. (Express)

However, Chelsea target Erling Braut Haaland is not expected to make a move until the summer of 2022, when clubs can trigger a release clause of about £75m in his Borussia Dortmund contract. (Manchester Evening News)

Meanwhile, Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi is determined to keep pursuing Chelsea's 30-year-old Spain left-back Marcos Alonso. (Calciomercato - in Italian)

