Mahrez to be given time off before returning for City

Pep Guardiola has given Riyad Mahrez some extended rest following his return from Africa Cup of Nations duty.

Holders Algeria were eliminated from the competition in the group stage without winning a game, prompting Mahrez's early return.

"He has permission to have one week off and will come back with the team next week," said the Manchester City boss.

Guardiola also confirmed his squad will not be travelling for a warm-weather training camp during the upcoming international break - instead, players will be given some time with their families.

"We'll have two days off and rest a little bit. We spoke with the club and we're not going anywhere right now because of the virus. Everyone goes to their families."