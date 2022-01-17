Potter on injuries, Everton rumours & Chelsea
- Published
Graham Potter has been speaking to the media before Brighton host Chelsea on Tuesday.
Here is what he had to say:
Lewis Dunk is making good progress and has trained with the squad today, but Tuesday comes too soon for him.
Tariq Lamptey is available to face his former club but Shane Duffy (ankle) and Adam Lallana (hamstring) both look doubtful and are unlikely to be available.
On being linked with the Everton job, Potter says he is "very happy" at Brighton.
Potter said this season hasn't been perfect, but results have improved from last season which is important to "progress and learn together as a group".
On the January transfer window, Potter said "you're always active because you're always looking" but said as it stands he can't see any players coming in.
Potter says Chelsea are "one of the best teams in the world" and Thomas Tuchel is a top coach.
He added that facing Chelsea is "one of the most difficult challenges in the Premier League" which he is aware of but also excited by.