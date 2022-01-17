BBC Sport

Potter on injuries, Everton rumours & Chelsea

Published

Graham Potter has been speaking to the media before Brighton host Chelsea on Tuesday.

Here is what he had to say:

  • Lewis Dunk is making good progress and has trained with the squad today, but Tuesday comes too soon for him.

  • Tariq Lamptey is available to face his former club but Shane Duffy (ankle) and Adam Lallana (hamstring) both look doubtful and are unlikely to be available.

  • On being linked with the Everton job, Potter says he is "very happy" at Brighton.

  • Potter said this season hasn't been perfect, but results have improved from last season which is important to "progress and learn together as a group".

  • On the January transfer window, Potter said "you're always active because you're always looking" but said as it stands he can't see any players coming in.

  • Potter says Chelsea are "one of the best teams in the world" and Thomas Tuchel is a top coach.

  • He added that facing Chelsea is "one of the most difficult challenges in the Premier League" which he is aware of but also excited by.