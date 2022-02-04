BBC Sport

Smith on recharging batteries, being up for the cup & Cantwell

Published

Rob Butler, BBC Radio Norfolk

Dean Smith has been speaking to the media before Norwich's FA Cup fourth-round tie at Wolves.

Here are the key points from his news conference:

  • The team has had some time off during the break to "recharge batteries" but Smith says he only let them have three days at a time so they didn't travel away too far.

  • Midfielders Billy Gilmour and Mathias Normann are both available for selection, Lukas Rupp, Jacob Sorenson and Andrew Omobamidele are back training but not yet ready, while goalkeeper Tim Krul faces a few more weeks out but no surgery was required on his injured shoulder.

  • On Todd Cantwell's departure to Bournemouth: "I gave him a start in my first game, but unfortunately he couldn't recapture his form. It wasn't for lack of effort as I always found him a really good lad."

  • On the importance of the FA Cup: "The momentum teams can get from cup runs is vital. You can see what it means to our supporters and to the football club."

  • On the challenge of facing in-form Wolves: “It’s impossible not to be impressed by the job Bruno (Lage) has done. But we gave them problems in the league game and hopefully we can do so again."