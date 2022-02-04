Smith on recharging batteries, being up for the cup & Cantwell
- Published
Rob Butler, BBC Radio Norfolk
Dean Smith has been speaking to the media before Norwich's FA Cup fourth-round tie at Wolves.
Here are the key points from his news conference:
The team has had some time off during the break to "recharge batteries" but Smith says he only let them have three days at a time so they didn't travel away too far.
Midfielders Billy Gilmour and Mathias Normann are both available for selection, Lukas Rupp, Jacob Sorenson and Andrew Omobamidele are back training but not yet ready, while goalkeeper Tim Krul faces a few more weeks out but no surgery was required on his injured shoulder.
On Todd Cantwell's departure to Bournemouth: "I gave him a start in my first game, but unfortunately he couldn't recapture his form. It wasn't for lack of effort as I always found him a really good lad."
On the importance of the FA Cup: "The momentum teams can get from cup runs is vital. You can see what it means to our supporters and to the football club."
On the challenge of facing in-form Wolves: “It’s impossible not to be impressed by the job Bruno (Lage) has done. But we gave them problems in the league game and hopefully we can do so again."