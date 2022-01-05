Everton have appointed their former striker Graeme Sharp as a non-executive director to advise on football strategy.

The club are currently undertaking a review of football operations after the departure of director of football Marcel Brands in December.

Sharp will remain the club's players' life president but relinquish all other duties to focus on this role.

"This club is in my blood," he said. " I have enjoyed many great days as a Blue - and joining the board and being able to play a part in shaping Everton's future is one of the greatest honours of all."

The 61-year-old played 447 times for Everton between 1980 and 1991 and is the club's second-highest goalscorer behind Dixie Dean.

"We were determined to have someone join us with not only great knowledge of Everton but also extensive football insight and experience," said chairman Bill Kenwright.

"Someone who could support and challenge. And in Sharpy's case we've got this in abundance."