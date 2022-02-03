Ralph Hasenhuttl says "everybody feels needed here" after a quiet transfer window at Southampton.

The Saints boss is happy with the options at his disposal and was content to oversee no arrivals or departures during January.

"We have a very good balanced squad here," he said before Saturday's FA Cup fourth-round match with Coventry.

"Everybody feels needed here and gets a chance to play. That's what we were focusing on in the summer and, because we have a bigger squad, we didn't need to do anything in the winter.

"Nobody wanted to leave and, if they did, we would definitely have said no.

"We will not give our players a chance to leave in the winter because we need them here."