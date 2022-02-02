Hodgson 'fascinated' to see Watford take on Burnley

With Emmanuel Dennis suspended and Ismaila Sarr on international duty with Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations, Roy Hodgson says it hasn't been the ideal preparation for Saturday's match against Burnley.

He said: "We could be in a better situation going into that game. To be without two of the goalscorers and top players at the club in Dennis and Sarr doesn’t help a great deal.

"On top of that we’re going into it with me having come in eight or nine days ago meeting 23 new players. We’re not in the same situation Sean (Dyche) is in.

"He's putting a team out that he has formed to play in a certain way. I’m a lot less confident that we will be as organised as his team is because he has been doing it for years and we've been having a go at it for eight or nine days.

"The game is going to be built up as the be all and end all, but it would be unfortunate for us if that was the case. For us to be able to say 'yeah, this is the team that we really know and we really are confident that they are 100% behind everything we want to see' - I would be a complete fool if I said that we are going to be in that situation.

"It's going to be an experienced, well-drilled, well-oiled team against a team that I think have got the ability to keep us in this league and I'm fascinated to see how they will go on Saturday. God forbid if we don't win, we've got to be very careful that we don't start saying that because we've lost this game, the game against Norwich, it's all over.

"Our faith will last until that very last moment when we really can’t do it anymore.

Last but not least, Hodgson chose 'Sacrifice' when asked what his favourite Elton John song was, but said that isn't how he sees his move to Watford.

"It’s no sacrifice for me at all. It just happens to be a song I like."