England boss Gareth Southgate has praised Bukayo Saka for his performances throughout Euro 2020, despite his penalty miss in their defeat by Italy in the final.

The 19-year-old missed what proved to be the decisive spot-kick in the shootout, seeing his effort saved by Azzurri goalkeeper and player of the tournament Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Saka, along with team-mates Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford, has been subject to online abuse following the loss at Wembley.

“Bukayo in particular has been an absolute star in this tournament,” said Southgate.

“Incredible maturity, the way he’s played. He’s brought a smile to so many people’s faces. He’s become a hugely popular member of the group and I know he has everybody’s support.”