'Brave and outstanding'
- Published
LISTEN: Albion midfielder @EnockMwepu45 - "Unbelievable & speechless" after scoring cracker at Liverpool on Saturday #bhafc— BBC Radio Sussex Sport (@BBCSussexSport) November 1, 2021
LISTEN: Albion midfielder @officialAL20 reflects on his return to Anfield and says 2-2 draw was "brave & outstanding" #bhafc pic.twitter.com/7a01SqHM0L— BBC Radio Sussex Sport (@BBCSussexSport) October 31, 2021
LISTEN: Albion captain Lewis Dunk - "We showed the character" after claiming 2-2 draw at Liverpool #bhafc #LIVBHA— BBC Radio Sussex Sport (@BBCSussexSport) October 30, 2021
