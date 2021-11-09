Former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is in the frame for the Norwich job, along with Southampton's Ralph Hasenhuttl. (Sky Sports), external

Spain midfielder Saul Niguez, 26, is prepared to stay with the Blues for the full duration of his season-long loan from Atletico Madrid, despite only playing for two minutes in the Premier League since the deal began in August. (Telegraph, subscription required), external

Meanwhile, Southampton, Brighton and Brentford are all interested in Chelsea midfielder Ben Elliott, 19. (Sun), external

Want more transfer news? Read Tuesday's full gossip column