Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

The San Francisco 49ers Enterprises' influence at Elland Road continues to grow having now increased their shareholding in Leeds United to 44% following the purchase of a 15% stake in 2018. It means an injection of funds for the club (as yet an unspecified amount).

Club chairman Andrea Radrizzani remains the majority owner although his company Aser Ventures group's holding has now dropped to a 56% stake after a complete buy-out of United in 2017.

A club statement says that Aser Ventures and Radrizzani "remain unequivocally committed to the club, whilst all those involved with the 49ers are actively working with our management team on a daily basis to drive us forward, putting us in a strong position to achieve our goals in the coming years".

The move illustrates the ongoing commitment of the 49ers to United as they move closer to that majority ownership, but at this stage there is no significant difference to the club's management structure.