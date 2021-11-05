BBC Sport

Farke on points targets, DNA & the bus driver

Rob Butler, BBC Radio Norfolk

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke has been speaking to the media before his side's game away at Brentford.

Here are the key points:

  • The club's target was to have eight or nine points after ten games, Farke says the two points achieved so far is "nowhere near" where they want to be;

  • The players have been working on getting back to the club's so-called 'DNA' in training this week. The focus has been on passing and keeping the ball;

  • He admits that even if the team bus driver had been in charge of the side he may have managed to get at least two points from a possible 30 on offer: "Let me be clear, the bus driver is a great guy. But I don't think he would want my job at present";

  • Captain Grant Hanley is out for two to three weeks with a groin injury, fellow centre-back Ozan Kabak has glandular fever and is a doubt. Ben Gibson returns from suspension so is likely to come straight back into the side;

  • Todd Cantwell won't be involved on Saturday. Farke says he has missed some training sessions this week and isn't ready for a return to the first team.

