BBC Sport

Arsenal 1-0 Watford: The pick of the stats

Image source, Getty Images
Published

  • Arsenal have won 12 of their 15 Premier League meetings with Watford (drawn one, lost two), scoring at least once every single time they’ve faced the Hornets in the competition.

  • Watford have conceded at least once in all 15 of their Premier League meetings with Arsenal; the only sides to face a team more times in the competition's history without ever keeping a clean sheet are West Brom (26 v Arsenal) and Wigan (16 v Chelsea).

  • Mikel Arteta took charge of his 100th Arsenal game in all competitions (won 54, drawn 20, lost 26) – the only manager in the club’s history to pick up more wins than the Spaniard from their first 100 games at the helm is George Graham (56).