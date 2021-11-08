Arsenal 1-0 Watford: The pick of the stats

Arsenal have won 12 of their 15 Premier League meetings with Watford (drawn one, lost two), scoring at least once every single time they’ve faced the Hornets in the competition.

Watford have conceded at least once in all 15 of their Premier League meetings with Arsenal; the only sides to face a team more times in the competition's history without ever keeping a clean sheet are West Brom (26 v Arsenal) and Wigan (16 v Chelsea).