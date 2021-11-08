Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

Same old, same old. This was Liverpool part two as Manchester United were embarrassed and outclassed by a team they have pretensions of rivalling for the Premier League title.

United’s current form and approach is unsustainable and thus increases pressure on manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer, who has seen the window of optimism that followed the win at Spurs slammed shut by a very fortunate Champions League draw against Atalanta in Italy and this loss to Manchester City, who were so much more dominant than the 2-0 scoreline suggests.

Cristiano Ronaldo could not save United or Solskjaer this time because he barely had the ball. In fact, United barely had the ball and when they did they usually gave it back to City.

And United’s defensive woes continue with England pair Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw awful again, especially when standing motionless before Bernardo Silva scored City’s second.

Now comes a two-week international break – with much for United to ponder on and off the field.