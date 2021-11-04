'Ronaldo could score until end of time'

Cristiano Ronaldo's scoring form will ensure Manchester City will remain wary of injury-hit Manchester United in Saturday's derby, says former City defender Needham Onuoha.

United defender Raphael Varane is set to be out for a month after suffering a hamstring injury in Tuesday's Champions League draw at Atalanta, while Victor Lindelof failed to make the trip to Italy after picking up a knock.

Ronaldo scored both of United's goals in that game, taking his tally in Europe to five in four games this term.

Meanwhile, City boss Pep Guardiola was able to manage his squad in Wednesday's 4-1 victory against Club Bruges, calling on Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus from the bench.

"City will have a full deck to play with," said Onuoha. "You think everything is leaning towards City, but it is a derby game with so much quality on the field.

"The biggest thing United have right now is Cristiano Ronaldo, who looks like he is going to score in every game between now and the end of time."

