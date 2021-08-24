David Raya: There was no question about it. The moment the ball left James McArthur's right foot it was destined for the back of the net and would have given Crystal Palace their first win of the season. Instead Raya produced what can only be described as a world-class save to keep the game goalless.

Three teams may have won promotion, but Brentford seem, at least on current form, to be the more likely to survive. Although I'm still not totally convinced.

At the moment the west London club are playing on euphoria, but that alone will not save them. They will need goals and lots of them. So far they have only played a dismal Arsenal and a very ordinary Palace side.

Find out who else made it into Garth's team of the week