Owen Phillips, BBC Sport

Romelu Lukaku's return has already addressed the main area of concern for the 2021 Champions League winners - a complete centre-forward in the Didier Drogba mould.

Lukaku's impact will feel like several new signings because Chelsea's striking options suddenly look doubly dangerous, with his arrival bringing a much-needed focal point and easing the burden on Timo Wener and Kai Havertz, as well as other attacking talent like Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech.

The other business that could improve an already impressive team, and squad, is likely to come in defence, with France defender Jules Kounde on the radar. To go to the next level, Chelsea want ball-playing defenders, so getting Kounde would make sense and explains Kurt Zouma's departure to West Ham.

If nothing gives on that front, Trevoh Chalobah's emergence means it is by no means a problem.

Lukaku aside, it's marginal gains for Chelsea this summer, so adding another midfield option in Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez seems like a smart move. But there are still excellent options across the middle of the pitch - even with Billy Gilmour out on loan.

The team looks in great shape and the fact more arrivals seem likely just shows how keen the club are to strengthen when strong and avoid complacency.