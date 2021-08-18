Harry Kane’s failure to include a release clause in his Tottenham contract is a “harsh lesson” for the England captain, according to former Everton and Leeds striker Jermaine Beckford.

Kane has three years left on his current deal but believes he has a gentleman’s agreement in place with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy to allow him to leave this summer.

Manchester City are interested in signing the 28-year-old, but are reluctant to meet the £160m fee Spurs are reportedly demanding.

“In business, if it’s not on paper, it’s not legally binding, so it never actually happened,” Beckford said on the Football Daily podcast. “This is a very harsh, hard lesson for him to learn.

“I do sympathise with Kane as he is 28 years old and has not really won any team accolades yet, so he will want that having been one of the Premier League’s greatest goalscorers.

“I would like to think the chairman would say to him ‘look it’s not on paper, but I will stand by my side of the agreement’."

