Manchester United played four friendly matches as they built towards the new Premier League season, including a 2-1 win against Wayne Rooney's Derby County.

Here are United's pre-season friendly results in full:

18 July: Derby County 1-2 Manchester United (Pride Park)

24 July: QPR 4-2 Manchester United (Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium)

28 July: Manchester United 2-2 Brentford (Old Trafford)

31 July: Preston North End v Manchester United (Deepdale) Cancelled

7 August: Manchester United 4-0 Everton (Old Trafford)