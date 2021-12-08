Nicolas Anelka and Cesc Fabregas have been named in the Premier League top 10 teenage sensations list by former England stars Micah Richards and Alan Shearer on the Match of the Day Top 10 podcast.

Anelka and Fabregas both broke through at the Gunners under Arsene Wenger and went on to have stellar careers, with Fabregas in particular winning almost everything in the game.

Richards named Anelka second only to Wayne Rooney on his list, describing him as an "elite forward" and a player whose reputation for a poor attitude was misunderstood.

Shearer praised Anelka and said: "At just £500k, Arsenal nicked him. Ability-wise, he was absolutely fantastic.

"I played against him when he scored the second goal in the FA Cup final against Newcastle and he was still just as a teenager."

As for Fabregas, "he had everything" according to the panel.

"When you talk about ball play, he was ridiculous," said Richards. "He'd see the big picture two seconds before everybody else and the things he could do as a teenager..."

