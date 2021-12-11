Norwich v Man Utd - confirmed team news

Norwich make five changes from last weekend’s defeat at Tottenham with Lukas Rupp, Dimitris Giannoulis, Ozan Kabak, Przemyslaw Placheta and Josh Sargant coming into the side.

Full-back Brandon Williams misses out as he is ineligible to face his parent club. Ben Gibson, , Pierre Lees-Melou, Adam Idah and Andrew Omobamidele also drop out of the side.

Norwich XI: Krul, Aarons, Hanley, Kabak, Giannoulis Rupp, Gilmour, Placheta, McLean, Sargent, Pukki.

Subs: Gunn, Byram, Dowell, Cantwell, Sorensen, Lees-Melou, Mumba, Idah, Tomkinson.