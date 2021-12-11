BBC Sport

Norwich v Man Utd - confirmed team news

Image source, BBC Sport
Published

Norwich make five changes from last weekend’s defeat at Tottenham with Lukas Rupp, Dimitris Giannoulis, Ozan Kabak, Przemyslaw Placheta and Josh Sargant coming into the side.

Full-back Brandon Williams misses out as he is ineligible to face his parent club. Ben Gibson, , Pierre Lees-Melou, Adam Idah and Andrew Omobamidele also drop out of the side.

Norwich XI: Krul, Aarons, Hanley, Kabak, Giannoulis Rupp, Gilmour, Placheta, McLean, Sargent, Pukki.

Subs: Gunn, Byram, Dowell, Cantwell, Sorensen, Lees-Melou, Mumba, Idah, Tomkinson.

Image source, BBC Sport

Manchester United are unchanged from last weekend's 1-0 Premier League win against Crystal Palace. Luke Shaw and Jesse Lingard are among the substitutes.

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles, McTominay, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Sancho, Cristiano Ronaldo, Rashford

Subs: Heaton, Henderson, Bailly, Jones, Greenwood, Lingard, Shaw, Van de Beek, Elanga.