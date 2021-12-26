Brighton v Brentford: Confirmed team news
Brighton boss Graham Potter makes four changes to his starting XI from the 1-0 defeat at Wolves on 15 December.
Adam Lallana is named as captain with Lewis Dunk out injured and comes in for Solly March.
Meanwhile, top goalscorer Neal Maupay starts along with Adam Webster and Alexis Mac Allister to replace the suspended Yves Bissouma with Aaron Connolly and Joel Veltman also missing out.
Brighton XI: Sanchez, Lamptey, Cucurella, Burn, Webster, Lallana, Mwepu, Moder, Mac Allister, Maupay, Trossard
Subs: Scherpen, Gross, Alzate, Welbeck, March , Richards, Leonard, Turns, Ferguson
Brentford boss Thomas Frank makes five changes from the side that started their 2-1 victory over Watford in their last Premier League game on 10 December.
Ivan Toney starts having made his return from Covid-19 as a substitute against Chelsea on Wednesday in the Carabao Cup. The likes of Dominic Thompson, Ethan Pinnock, Sergi Canos and Mads Bech Sorensen also come in.
Rico Henry, Charlie Goode, Mads Roerslev, Vitaly Janelt, and Yoane Wissa, who drops to the bench, miss out.
Brentford XI: Fernandez, Thompson, Pinnock, Jansson, Norgaard, Canos, Jensen, Mbeumo, Toney, Baptiste, Sorensen
Subs: Cox, Forss, Wissa, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Peart-Harris, Bidstrup, Stevens