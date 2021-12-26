Brighton v Brentford: Confirmed team news

Brighton boss Graham Potter makes four changes to his starting XI from the 1-0 defeat at Wolves on 15 December.

Adam Lallana is named as captain with Lewis Dunk out injured and comes in for Solly March.

Meanwhile, top goalscorer Neal Maupay starts along with Adam Webster and Alexis Mac Allister to replace the suspended Yves Bissouma with Aaron Connolly and Joel Veltman also missing out.

Brighton XI: Sanchez, Lamptey, Cucurella, Burn, Webster, Lallana, Mwepu, Moder, Mac Allister, Maupay, Trossard

Subs: Scherpen, Gross, Alzate, Welbeck, March , Richards, Leonard, Turns, Ferguson