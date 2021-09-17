Frank on lack of goals, Mbeumo, Toney & Wolves

Thomas Frank has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League away match at Wolves.

Here are the key lines from the Brentford manager:

He is not worried by his side's lack of goals - only one in their past three games - and insisted: "We're not Manchester City or Chelsea";

He said the Bees "have the offensive quality" and has "massive belief" in Bryan Mbeumo (yet to score in the Premier League) and Ivan Toney, who has scored once, adding: "There is much more to come from them";

In Yoane Wissa, Brentford also "have a very good player who will grow into it", while other players will also chip in with goals;

Wolves are a "well-established" Premier League team who, despite only winning one of their first four games, "were closer to winning two or three";

It will be "a massive task" to get something from the game but Frank believes Brentford can with "a high performance level" as they have been very consistent so far and can continue "doing some great stuff".

