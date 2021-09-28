Manchester United have turned their attention to signing Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips, 25, after abandoning their attempts to lure fellow England midfielder Declan Rice, 22, from West Ham. (Star), external

Meanwhile, United and Liverpool are among the English teams said to be monitoring the situation of 24-year-old Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie who has rejected a contract extension at AC Milan. (90min), external

Former Spain midfielder Juan Mata, 33, is considering his future because of a lack of playing time at United this season. (Manchester Evening News), external

