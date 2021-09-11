Crystal Palace v Tottenham: Confirmed team news

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo makes three changes to the side that began the victory over Watford in their last Premier League outing. Davinson Sanchez misses out as he needs to follow Covid-19 protocols having being involved with Colombia, while Son Heung-min and Steven Bergwijn are both injured.

That means Emerson Royal comes in for his debut, while Harry Winks and Lucas Moura also start.

Tottenham XI: Lloris, Tanganga, Royal, Dier, Reguilon, Winks, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Alli, Kane, Moura

Subs: Gollini, Doherty, Gil, Rodon, Ndombele, Davies, Scarlett, Omole, Markanday