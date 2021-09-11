Crystal Palace v Tottenham: Confirmed team news
- Published
Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira names the same starting XI as in their 2-2 draw at West Ham prior to the international break. Summer signings Odsonne Edouard and Michael Olise take their place on the bench.
Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Guehi, Andersen, Mitchell, Kouyate, McArthur, Gallagher, Zaha, Ayew, Benteke
Subs: Butland, Milivojevic, Tomkins, Olise, Hughes, Clyne, Edouard, Kelly, Riedewald
Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo makes three changes to the side that began the victory over Watford in their last Premier League outing. Davinson Sanchez misses out as he needs to follow Covid-19 protocols having being involved with Colombia, while Son Heung-min and Steven Bergwijn are both injured.
That means Emerson Royal comes in for his debut, while Harry Winks and Lucas Moura also start.
Tottenham XI: Lloris, Tanganga, Royal, Dier, Reguilon, Winks, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Alli, Kane, Moura
Subs: Gollini, Doherty, Gil, Rodon, Ndombele, Davies, Scarlett, Omole, Markanday