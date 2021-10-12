Manchester United are considering a move for Leicester City's Nigeria midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, 24. (Fichajes - in Spanish), external

Jesse Lingard, who is out of contract at the end of the season, could be sold for £15m in January if the 28-year-old does not sign a new deal at Old Trafford. (Sun), external

Juventus have opened talks with Donny van de Beek's agent and plan a January move for the 24-year-old midfielder. (La Stampa, via Football Italia), external

Meanwhile, Feyenoord are set to make another bid for United winger Amad Diallo, 19, after an injury scuppered a loan move in the summer. (Sun), external

