Bruce on injuries, returning players & goalkeeping decisions
Matthew Raisbeck, BBC Radio Newcastle
Steve Bruce has been speaking to the media before Friday's Premier League match against Newcastle.
Here are the key lines from the Newcastle head coach:
Tomorrow’s home match against Leeds will come too soon for striker Callum Wilson, who is recovering from a thigh injury;
Joe Willock, Javier Manquillo and Ciaran Clark have overcome knocks and are available to play. Ryan Fraser is also in contention after returning to training this week;
Defender Paul Dummett has suffered a setback in his recovery from the calf injury he sustained in pre-season and faces more time on the sidelines;
Goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, who had surgery on his foot in the summer - and later had an infection - could return to training next week;
Bruce admits he “has a decision to make” over who plays in goal against Leeds, with Karl Darlow fit again and challenging Freddie Woodman for a place in the team.