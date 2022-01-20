Thomas Frank admits controlling your emotions is crucial "especially in elite football" as Brentford look to bounce back from three successive Premier League defeats.

The Dane voiced his frustrations after the Bees were beaten by Manchester United on Wednesday and felt his side deserved more.

When asked if moving on from these feelings is harder in the Premier League, Frank said: "It’s the same frustration and feelings as in the Championship. For various reasons that just hit me harder.

"In elite sport and especially elite football it’s a lot about controlling your emotions. I say that to my players and myself.

"I know I’m an emotional guy and I show them sometimes. I know most of the time I’m consistent and level-headed and positive.

"That was the first time this season that loss was just harder to take. That feeling, being completely honest, of feeling (the result was) unfair.

"But that feeling I had in my body because we performed so well that we 100% deserved something from this game.

"It is what it is. I always say 24 hours, so I have five more hours to be disappointed."