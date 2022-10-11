Ashley Young says Aston Villa must find killer instinct in attack after a night of frustration at Nottingham Forest.

Y﻿oung, who scored Villa's goal in the 1-1 draw, told the club's website: "M﻿y thoughts are frustration. With the amount of possession we had, chances created, it feels like a loss to be honest.

"I﻿ think we nullified them. They got the goal from a set piece but other than that it was a good defensive display.

"T﻿here is a lot of frustration in the dressing room tonight.

"I﻿ think it's two points dropped, it's disappointing and frustrating."

Young said he would have enjoyed his first Villa goal since 2011 more had they secured a win.

On where they can find improvement he added: "I﻿ think having confidence around the box, to go and have that killer instinct to go and win the game. We have to think about it when we have the chances to kill of teams and score the goals."