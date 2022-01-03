Could Lukaku have made the difference for Chelsea?

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

The big question was whether Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel’s decision to axe striker Romelu Lukaku after his controversial interview stating his unhappiness at Stamford Bridge would be vindicated.

It was not answered completely despite a superb Chelsea fightback from 2-0 down when it looked like Liverpool might go out of sight.

Chelsea’s performance was admirable and Tuchel was clearly determined to show strong leadership and discipline - but it may just have been that Lukaku’s presence might have made the difference here, especially in the closing moments when Stamford Bridge was littered with tired legs.

Tuchel’s side certainly showed great spirit and fight to force their way back into the game when all looked lost but they are close to the stage when every point squandered is damage done in the race to catch runaway leaders Manchester City and a draw may not be enough.

Lukaku was showing signs of being back to his best before this brief exile. Chelsea and Tuchel will now hope he has learned what they will regard as a lesson and make an important contribution between now and the end of the season.