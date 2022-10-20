Motherwell v Aberdeen: Pick of the stats
Kevin van Veen has scored four goals in four appearances against Aberdeen, the joint most against any club (Ross County).
Motherwell are unbeaten in four league meetings with Aberdeen (winning three and drawing one), their longest such run against them since going 13 without defeat from 2009 to 2013.
Aberdeen have picked up just one win in their last 15 away league games (drawing five and losing nine), a 1-0 victory at St Johnstone in August.
Aberdeen have only won one of their last five league visits to Motherwell (drawing two and losing two).