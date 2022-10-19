A﻿dam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

L﻿eicester City are rock bottom. Their manager, Brendan Rodgers, knows the narrative is about his parlous future. And his top scorer, James Maddison, is among six players missing for Thursday's visit of Leeds United. So are they particularly vulnerable?

Not according to Jesse Marsch, who said on Wednesday: "They're dangerous. They've played better than what their record is. We're expecting their absolute best and we'd be foolish to think anything other than that."

Marsch is wise to publicly express caution. However, because of the momentum from Sunday's fine performance, despite the narrow defeat by leaders Arsenal, one senses there is a whiff of blood in the air and a chance for United to go for the kill.

The American has emphasised the need to capitalise on big moments in games when United are on top. Chances have come and gone, with Patrick Bamford still searching for a first goal this season - one that would bring up his career league century.

But Marsch has backed his number nine: "It's only a matter of time before they start to go his way and then we could see a total change of momentum in him."

United will be missing Pascal Struijk at King Power Stadium because of a minor injury. The versatile defender has performed well at left-back and been a top performer this season.

Junior Firpo will now make his first start of the campaign and Marsch is desperate for him to perform well: "I believe he can be a big player here. His commitment to do that is at a high level, even at a moment when Pascal has been playing and it’s not easy for him to accept being on the bench.

"But he’ll be ready, I’m 100% cent sure. I’m excited for him to be on the pitch."

And with that a final rallying cry from the the boss to F﻿irpo and co: "I want them to go out and play brave and go for it."