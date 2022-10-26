Neilson on Hearts' Euro hopes, injuries & performance levels
Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland
Hearts manager Robbie Neilson has been speaking to the media before his side's Europa Conference League game with Rigas FS.
Here are the key points from his press conference:
Neilson is not thinking about the slim possibility of reaching the knockout rounds, instead focusing only on beating RFS: “We have to win to give ourselves some sort of chance."
He will assess Hearts’ European campaign once they are out, admitting it’s been a “learning curve” and improvements are needed so that “next time we get in we can do better.”
A couple of unnamed players return from injury on Thursday while a few others – including striker Stephen Humphrys - are “touch and go” for the game.
Neilson feels Hearts have played well in spells without getting any reward, and have paid for conceding at key moments.
He says RFS may be more adventurous than previous away games as the Lithuanians also need to win to have any hope of progressing.