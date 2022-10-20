Who is your Newcastle World Cup wildcard?
With exactly one month to go until the World Cup kicks off, we asked which Newcastle player should be on the plane to Qatar - but probably won't be.
Pete Davey, LoadedMag NUFC, external
Dan Burn: The wildcard that should not be a wildcard. Strong as an ox and versatile, Burn is the best-performing English central defender since January.
How he didn't make the squad in March I'll never know, but he is still outperforming the chosen centre-backs even now and is currently part of the best defence in the Premier League.
Get him on the plane, Gareth!