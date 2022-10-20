With exactly one month to go until the World Cup kicks off, we asked which Newcastle player should be on the plane to Qatar - but probably won't be.

P﻿ete Davey, LoadedMag NUFC, external

Dan Burn: The wildcard that should not be a wildcard. Strong as an ox and versatile, Burn is the best-performing English central defender since January.

How he didn't make the squad in March I'll never know, but he is still outperforming the chosen centre-backs even now and is currently part of the best defence in the Premier League.

Get him on the plane, Gareth!

