M﻿auricio Pochettino is the bookmakers' favourite to replace Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa, but there are questions over whether he would take the job.

BBC Radio 5 Live commentator Mark Scott said: "There is no doubt that he would be a great get for Villa.

"I don’t think many Villa fans would be against someone with his experience and what he has done both with Southampton and Tottenham. It’s whether he’d be up for a relegation scrap when you think he has been rubbing shoulders at the other end of the equation with Paris Saint-Germain and Spurs getting to the Champions League final.

"I think if Villa could get him they’d definitely have him and I think he’d be a popular appointment. Other than that there are no obvious names out there. When fans want a change of manager, the question is always if you are going to get rid of them, who do you bring in?"

Former Premier League striker Glenn Murray added: "Pochettino is probably the most printed name in the past 12 months because any job that comes available in the Premier League he is linked to.

"Does he want Aston Villa? Does he want to be involved in what could turn out to be a relegation scrap? I think he probably doesn’t, to be perfectly honest. He is a successful manager and I feel as though he will probably sit tight on this one."

