We asked you for your thoughts on Mauricio Pochettino's time at Stamford Bridge so far, and if Chelsea's poor run of form is down to his team selections and tactics.

Here are some of your answers:

Phil: We were all led to believe that Pochettino was the man to bring the best out of youth and that he was experienced. So far, nothing could be further from the truth. He has never won anything as a manager in the Premier League and even with the extra training afforded by no European football, we have not progressed at all. Totally baffling.

Sue: Leave Mauricio to manage and coach the team! Having a brand new squad takes time. Just encourage the players, Chelsea fans!

Rod: Thousands of loyal fans had been questioning Pochettino's selections for weeks. And what did he do at Spurs or PSG? Why did we get rid of Thomas Tuchel? Yes, we have had injuries, but Pochettino has no guidance and no motivation. How about another manager, and owners who understands English football. What a joke!

John: Time. We need to give Pochettino time. The owners have bombarded the squad with a variety of overpriced tat. Sure, there are some good players in there - Enzo, Sterling etc - but there is also a lot of filler. Pochettino has proven time and time again he's a class manager. Discontent from forgetful fans needs to be curbed and we have to get behind him.

Pete: For all that I understand that Pochettino is struggling with lack of experience and injuries, how many other coaches in any league are using three centre-backs in a back four? It wouldn’t matter if results were good, but they’re not so the tactics will be questioned.