Chelsea and Arsenal are interested in 27-year-old Aston Villa and England forward Ollie Watkins. (Football Transfers), external

But Villa remain in talks about extending Watkins' contract and want a new deal finalised by January. (90 Min), external

Arsenal and Chelsea are willing to offer players as well as money in their attempts to sign England striker Ivan Toney from Brentford, who are likely to want in excess of £75m for the 27-year-old. (90 Min), external

Defender Marc Cucurella has told the Blues he wants to leave in January after his summer switch to Manchester United fell through. (Mirror), external

Chelsea have been given Premier League approval for sports data company Infinite Athlete to be their front-of-shirt sponsor in a deal worth about £40m for the season. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Want more transfer stories? Read Wednesday's full gossip column