Sheffield United have been really good out of possession this season and been so organised. It has been difficult for teams like Manchester City and Tottenham to score against them.

That was why it was such a shock to the system against Newcastle.

Maybe they just thought with it being at home they could have a go but they underestimated their task and got picked off in a big way. They tried to go toe to toe with them and left big holes. They got it drastically wrong.

The result will have really shattered the confidence they had built up. Obviously, the training ground will be a disappointed place. That’s where you need good characters and the staff are so important - the support staff to the manager as well. I know Stuart McCall and Jack Lester well and that will be their job.

You can’t dwell on the result either although you have to understand why it happened. You have to quickly say, 'Lads, this is the Premier League and we need to put right'. Work out why there were mistakes there and just try to build them up on the training ground.

It's about realising the detail of what you’re up against and the concentration levels and details of how you train and apply it. They have been in games and had actually started the season quite well, only to not get results. This has really put them back.

At times, you will lose to top sides, predominantly Sheffield United will. So, it’s about how to get the results and get some wins. It is possible to lose to Newcastle and still find out where the good was.

From that game though, they could take nothing other than real disappointment.

Michael Brown was speaking to BBC Sport's Joe Bradshaw

